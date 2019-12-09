Bucs WR Evans exits with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with an injured hamstring and will not return. Evans hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in the first quarter but hurt himself on the play.

It was his only catch of the game. Evans entered the day with 66 receptions for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns.

