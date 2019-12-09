Left Menu
Soderberg, Coyotes rally to beat Blackhawks in SO

  • Updated: 09-12-2019 08:44 IST
Soderberg, Coyotes rally to beat Blackhawks in SO
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Carl Soderberg had the game-tying goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 4-3 win in the shootout round against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening. Christian Fischer and Conor Garland also scored during regulation for Arizona, which won for the third time in four games. Garland provided the decisive goal in the shootout round, which also featured a goal by Nick Schmaltz.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik each scored for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tallied the lone shootout goal for Chicago, who earned a point in the standings despite the late letdown. Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves on 29 shots to improve to 13-6-2.

Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner recorded 44 saves on 47 shots but dropped to 6-5-4. Chicago opened the scoring 53 seconds into the first period. Toews scored on the backhand after a perfect pass across the crease from teammate Calvin de Haan.

The Blackhawks made it 2-0 at the 8:40 mark of the first on DeBrincat's eighth goal -- and his third in the past three games. He slipped behind the Arizona defense and turned to his forehand for the power-play goal. The Coyotes pulled within 2-1 less than three minutes later. Fischer swept in a loose puck for his fifth goal.

Chicago capped a high-scoring first period when Kubalik tallied his seventh goal with 2:05 to go before intermission. In the second period, Arizona cut the deficit to 3-2 on Garland's power-play marker. He got the puck in the low slot and ripped a shot past Lehner's stick side for his team-leading 12th goal.

Two minutes and 21 seconds later, the Coyotes again converted on the power play to pull even at 3-3. Soderberg fired a shot from the right circle, and the puck deflected off Chicago defenseman Slater Koekkoek and into the net. Lehner preserved the tie with a remarkable glove save against Clayton Keller midway through the third period.

Arizona improved to 11-4-3 on the road this season. Chicago dropped to 7-7-3 at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

