Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Queensland to bid to bring Games back to Australia in 2032

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:49 IST
Olympics-Queensland to bid to bring Games back to Australia in 2032

Queensland will launch a bid to bring the Summer Olympics to Australia for the third time in 2032 if it can get financial support from central and local government, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday. The bid would be centred on the city of Brisbane and the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast beach resort areas of the southeast of the state, and take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 2032, she told a news conference.

"This is about so much more than a few weeks of sport," Palaszczuk added in a statement. "Hosting the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics could be a game-changer and deliver 20 years of accelerated opportunity for our state.

"That's why cabinet has today made the decision to continue working towards securing a Games – and we will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure we receive the financial support we require from all levels of government. "There's more work to do to ensure we are in a position to put a compelling case to the International Olympic Committee."

Australia hosted the Olympics in 1956 in Melbourne and again in Sydney in 2000 but Brisbane's bid to bring the Games to Queensland in 1992 lost out to Barcelona. The state has twice hosted the Commonwealth Games -- in Brisbane in 1982 and the Gold Coast last year -- and Palaszczuk estimated that up to 80% of the venues required to stage the Olympics were already in place or would be temporary.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on record as saying his government would back the bid "all the way" and Palaszczuk said the Olympics could create 130,000 jobs and boost "tourism spending" by A$20 million ($13.57 million). "The world's greatest event provides a platform like no other. It's an opportunity to showcase Queensland to the rest of the world," she added.

"Hosting around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries, and an estimated television audience of 3.2 billion people would see the world watching Queensland at its best." There are indications that rival bids for 2032 may come from Indonesia, India, Spain, Germany, Italy, Britain and Russia, while North and South Korea are investigating a joint proposal to bring the Olympics back to the peninsula.

Tokyo will host the Summer Olympics for the second time next year with Paris locked in for 2024 and a return to Los Angeles for the third time in 2028 already confirmed. ($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: AD drops 50, Lakers beat Wolves

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points, sparking the Los Angeles Lakers to a 142-125 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis connected on 20 of 29 shots from the floor and converted all 10 of his free t...

Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah

Pakistans head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hit back at criticism of the under-performing national team, saying he does not have a magic wand to revive its fortunes instantly and will step aside if he fails to deliver after so...

Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly begins with arguments between YSRCP, TDP legislators during Question Hour

The Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with arguments between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and TDP during Question Hour. The TDP asked a question on Power Purchase Agreements PPAs for renewable energy. ...

Trump becomes butt of online jokes after complaining about toilet flushing

US President Donald Trump has become a butt of jokes online after claiming that the American people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once, with some internet users even poking fun at his eating habits. Trump during a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019