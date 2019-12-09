Maha, Rajasthan shine at National Ranking Pickleball tourney

Maharashtra won 4 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals in the first National Ranking Pickleball Tournament held here. Rajasthan won 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze and team Madhya Pradesh bagged 2 gold and 1 silver in various events in the tournament organised at the Balewadi sports complex by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) in association with the Ramesh Y Prabhu (RYP) Sports and Cultural Foundation, a media release issued here said on Monday.

Cash prize of over Rs 3.5 lakh was distributed to the winners of the tournament held on December 7 and 8. Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

As many as 250 players from around 10 states participated in various category like - under 18 boys doubles, Mens Singles, Mens Doubles, Womens Singles, Womens Doubles, Mixed Doubles and above 50 Mens Doubles. Megha Kapoor of Rajasthan won the Most Valuable Player award, the release said.

Results: women's singles: Gold Megha Kapoor (Rajasthan) Silver-Karishma Kalike (Maharashtra), Bronze- Kasturi Vighne (Maharashtra). Women's doubles: Gold-Megha Kapoor & Krutika Giri (Rajasthan), Silver-Abhiruchi Bagora & Ritika Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Bronze-Karishma Kalike & Aditi Jagtap (Maharashtra).

Men's singles: Gold-Harendra Dangi (Madhya Pradesh), Silver-Krishna Mantri (Maharashtra) Bronze-Gaurav Rane (Maharashtra). Men's doubles: Gold-Anirudha K & Harsh Mehta (Maharashtra) Silver-Aditya Ruhela & Arjun Shekhawat (Rajasthan), Bronze-Niraj Sharma & Nikhil Rajput (Rajasthan).

PTI NRB RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)