Reports: Phillies agree to deal with SS Gregorius

  • Updated: 11-12-2019 05:58 IST
Free agent shortstop Didi Gregorius agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, worth a reported $14 million, would reunite Gregorius with manager Joe Girardi. The two were together with the Yankees from 2015-17, when Girardi was manager and Gregorius was in his first three seasons in New York.

Gregorius, 29, had a down year in 2019, but that was due in large part to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the 2018 playoffs that required Tommy John surgery. He batted .238 with a .276 on-base percentage, a .441 slugging percentage, 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in 82 games last season, making his debut on June 7 -- nearly eight months after his injury. He hit .277/.319/.472 and averaged 24 home runs, 27 doubles, 81 RBIs and seven stolen bases over the previous three seasons.

Originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2007, Gregorius was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2012 and then to the Yankees in December 2014. Gregorius, 24 years old at the time of his trade to New York, Gregorius was acquired to replace Derek Jeter at shortstop. Jeter retired following the 2014 season. Gregorius is expected to take over at shortstop in Philadelphia for Jean Segura, who played 142 games at the position for the Phillies this year. Segura likely will move to second base to replace Cesar Hernandez, who became a free agent last week when the Phillies didn't tender him a contract offer.

The Yankees have no shortage of in-house candidates to play shortstop, though moving Gleyber Torres there and leaving DJ LeMahieu at second base full time seems to be me the most likely scenario at this point. The Phillies named Girardi their manager in late October. He went 910-710 in 10 seasons with the Yankees from 2008-17, making the playoffs six times and winning the World Series in 2009.

