Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles lose Jeffery, could be without Johnson for stretch run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 07:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 07:08 IST
Eagles lose Jeffery, could be without Johnson for stretch run
Image Credit: Flickr

The Philadelphia Eagles' 23-17 overtime victory Monday against the New York Giants came with a heavy price. Right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with a left high-ankle sprain, while wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's season is reportedly over with a foot injury. Coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday described Jeffery's injury as "a little more significant" than Johnson's, and ESPN later reported that Jeffery is done for the rest of the season.

Both players were carted off the field in the first half of Monday's win, which moved Philadelphia (6-7) into a tie with the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East with three games remaining. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jeffery felt something pop while trying to run.

Johnson, 29, has made the last two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro first-team selection in 2017. He has started 92 games (12 this season) since the Eagles made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Jeffery, also 29, has 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. He has 469 catches for 6,671 yards and 45 scores in 102 games with the Chicago Bears (2012-16) and Eagles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

US blacklists Pakistani police officer over human rights violations

The US has blacklisted Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, a retired Pakistani police officer, for his involvement in serious human rights violations, the US Department of Treasury has said. Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Sup...

Pentagon suspends training of Saudis for security review

Washington, Dec 11 AFP The Pentagon announced Tuesday it was temporarily suspending operational training for Saudi military students in the United States following a shooting rampage last week by a Saudi air force officer. Saudi Arabian mil...

Trump rips into Democrats for coupling impeachment with trade deal at raucous rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats for announcing an agreement to pass a revamp of the decades-old North American trade deal on the same day they unveiled articles of impeachment against him. Speaking to a boiste...

UPDATE 2-Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook archive searches

Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook Incs searchable advertising database on Tuesday, hampering researchers ability to track ads two days before Britains general election. Facebooks ad library, which it launched in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019