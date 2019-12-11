Cricket-India opener Dhawan to miss West Indies ODIs, Agarwal in

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan needs more time to recover from a knee injury and will miss the three-match one-day international series against West Indies, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. The left-hander suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a domestic game and had already been ruled out of three Twenty20 internationals against the Caribbean side, with the decider scheduled for later on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan's stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness," the board said in a statement. Regular test opener Mayank Agarwal was named Dhawan's replacement in Virat Kohli's squad. Agarwal has played nine tests but has yet to represent his country in the white ball formats.

The first of the three ODIs will be played in Chennai on Sunday followed by matches at Visakhapatnam and Cuttack.

