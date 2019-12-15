Beware a wounded buffalo: Boucher warns England

Newly appointed South Africa men's head coach Mark Boucher has given a warning to team England ahead of the first of the four Tests starting from December 26. "They've been saying quite a few things in the media but I've got one thing to say to them: Beware a wounded buffalo, especially in Africa,"

Boucher was appointed as the head coach of South Africa men's team for four years. "I've been involved in sides over the years where we have had some tough times. One of the toughest times was the Hansie Cronje saga and straight away after that, we beat Australia," he said.

South Africa and England will play a four-match Test series starting from December 26. The two teams will also lock horns in a three-match T20I and OzDI series. (ANI)

