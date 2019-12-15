Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't take us easy: Lara backs West Indies

Former cricketer Brian Lara has backed the West Indies team to come good in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 13:29 IST
Don't take us easy: Lara backs West Indies
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara. Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer Brian Lara has backed the West Indies team to come good in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia next year. During India tour of West Indies in August 2019, the Kohli-led side had thrashed West Indies in all formats. In December, India clinched the T20I series 2-1.

"India won the series, but I think there are a lot of bright young stars in the West Indies team who will ready in eight to ten months when World Cup comes around, we will be the force to be reckoned with," said Lara. "We are double champions, so don't take us easy. You might have had it easy this time, but don't take us easy," he added.

He made these statements on the sidelines of the announcement of first-ever Samarthanam Women's National cricket tournament for Blind. Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) has taken the initiative to organise Blind Cricket Nationals for Women in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The tournament will be held in the T20 format from December 16 to December 19 in New Delhi. "We saw immense potential among the players not only sports-wise but also as a medium to empower them; give them a voice and a platform to express their talent," said Shailender Yadav, North Zone Secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind.

"There has been tremendous interest and spirit among the girls and I am confident that this Women's Nationals will go a long way in inspiring girls from across the nation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...

Verdict in 2017 Unnao rape case to be pronounced at 3 pm today

A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, at 3 pm on Monday. Delhis Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had reserved the ...

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday....

Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019