EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-AGITATED

Kohli not pleased with late DRS run-out call Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure from the dressing room after the on-field umpire referred a late run-out call involving Ravindra Jadeja during the first ODI against West Indies here on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB

Confident Punjab FC face Indian Arrows in I-League Ludhiana, Dec 15 (PTI) High on confidence after their impressive win over defending champions Chennai City FC in their previous match, Punjab FC will play host to All India Football Federation developmental side's Indian Arrows in an I-League game here on Monday.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR

Tasnim clinches gold, silver for Tara at U-17 & U-15 Asia Junior C'ships Surabaya (Indonesia), Dec 15 (PTI) Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir clinched her maiden U-15 women's singles title at the U-17 & U-15 Asia Junior Championships after outshining compatriot Tara Shah in the finals here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Lakshya claims Bangladesh International Challenge title Dhaka, Dec 15 (PTI) Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen notched up his fifth title of the season, claiming the men's singles crown at the Bangladesh International Challenger with a straight game win over Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in the final here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-IND

Kapur finishes 8th, Rashid 10th as Jazz wins Indonesia Masters golf Jakarta, Dec 15 (PTI) India's Shiv Kapur shot a solid three-under 69 in the final round to finish a creditable eighth, while young Rashid Khan secured a tied 10th spot at the BNI Indonesian Masters golf tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-LARA-GOLF

'Golfer' Lara in love with beautiful Delhi Golf Course New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The lovely wrists that would caress the cricket ball to different parts of the boundary once upon a time now chips and puts on golf courses but Brian Lara loves it like anything.

SPO-ANAND-BOOK Of Karpov's critical remark and Anand's rise

By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Anatoly Karpov once critically remarked that Viswanathan Anand "doesn't have the character" to win big games. The observation "hit a raw nerve", says the Indian, who has since become a name as big as the Russian in chess world.

SPO-ILEAGUE-BAGAN-PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan eyeing full points against Kerala in derby buildup Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) On a high after thrashing TRAU FC, city giants Mohun Bagan will look to bag full points against Gokulam Kerala in their I-League fixture at Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

SPO-CRI-SA-BOUCHER

May ask De Villiers to come out of retirement: Boucher Johannesburg, Dec 15 (PTI) Newly-appointed head coach Mark Boucher has said he may try to persuade a few recent retirees, including AB de Villiers, to return to the South Africa squad ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

SPO-RUN-25K

Barsoton, Guteni clinch top honours at TSK 25K as records tumble Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Leonard Barsoton of Kenya and Guteni Shone of Ethiopia broke the course records while winning the men's and women's titles respectively in Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Race here on Sunday.

SPO-RUN-SHYAMALI

Bengal's Shyamali bags silver after tumour scare Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Long distance running is about breaking barriers and Midnapore's Shyamali Singh, who finished second among elite Indian women athletes in the TSK 25K on Sunday, is doing just that with every stride.

SPO-BOX-IBL

Exciting double-header as teams scramble for Big Bout semi-final berths New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The stage is set for an exciting double-header on Monday that will decide the semi-final lineup of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League here at the IG Indoor Stadium.

