Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anxious coaches settle down for Champions League draw

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:43 IST
Anxious coaches settle down for Champions League draw
Image Credit: Twitter (@ChampionsLeague)

As the coaches of the 16 qualifiers for the Champions League last 16 prepare to watch Monday's draw in Nyon, they might ask: what price success. Five of the clubs who have made it to the knockout stages did so even though they axed the men who were in charge when the draw for the group stage was made.

Valencia started the trend by giving Marcelino the boot six days before their Champions League opener at Chelsea, bringing in Albert Celades, who had never been a club head coach. They then beat the Blues and went on to top tight Group H, dumping out Ajax on the final day. Even though Mauricio Pochettino had guided Tottenham Hotspur to a first-ever Champions League final last season, he was in danger as soon as Spurs lost 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich. What is more remarkable is that the winning coach that day, Niko Kovac, has also gone.

Sylvinho led Lyon to a 2-0 victory at Leipzig on the second matchday, but when he lost at home to derby rivals Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 four days later, the club said "au revoir". Napoli finished Group E with a 4-0 route of Genk to qualify behind Liverpool and promptly fired a multiple Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.

Even among the eight top-seeded group winners, only Reds boss Jurgen Klopp can feel that he is at a club that he wants to continue managing and which is equally committed to him. Even a favorable draw might not be enough for coaches whose seats are growing warm. And good results may only encourage moves by those whose feet are growing itchy.

The unpredictable way some of the groups played out means that there are more potential traps than usual in Europe's toughest club competition. Most of the usual suspects are seeded: Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. But the top pot also contains outsiders Leipzig and Valencia.

The two Madrid clubs, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and last year's runners up Tottenham, now under "serial winner" Jose Mourinho, lurk in the second pot. Mourinho, as ever, insists he is confident.

- Spurs 'one of the strongest' -

"We are one of the strongest teams from the second group," Mourinho said. "I think the teams that finished first will wish they don't play against us."

Teams from the same country, or who played in the same qualifying group, cannot meet. That narrows the permutations and Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid's permanently under-pressure manager, has already been asked about the possibility of a rematch of 2018 final, a 3-1 victory over Klopp's Liverpool. "If we play in Liverpool, we'll eliminate them. There is nothing we can do about the draw," Zidane said last Wednesday.

Klopp, meanwhile, just wants fewer games as his team heads off to Qatar for the World Club Cup. After Liverpool edged Watford in The Premier League on Saturday, the German was more concerned with the Champions League format.

"Today I read the top clubs want more games in the Champions League -- I am not involved in these plans but that is absolute bollocks," he said. "The fixtures are like they are. You all like watching us suffering. We have to do what we do and are quite positive about it." The two pots for the Champions League last 16 draw (1100 GMT):

Seeded Barcelona (ESP), Bayern Munich (GER), Juventus (ITA), Leipzig (GER), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Valencia (ESP) Unseeded

Atalanta (ITA), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Chelsea (ENG), Dortmund (GER), Lyon (FRA), Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow and...

Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Shanghai, Dec 16 AFP Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and the Japanese has enjoyed one of the most successful years in the sports history. Momota has cleaned up in mens badminton over the pas...

SC directs Centre, states to appoint information commissioners in CIC, SICs within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state to appoint within three months information commissioners in the Central Information Commission and State Information Commissions and said there was a need to evolve guidelines t...

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019