Soccer-Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico

Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 following Monday's draw. City have yet to beat the Spanish side with two draws and two defeats in their previous four meetings.

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain will play Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side will play RB Leipzig, who are in the knockout stages for the first time, while Chelsea were drawn against Bayern Munich. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

