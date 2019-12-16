Left Menu
Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley named in England Lions squad for Australia tour

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been named in the four-day England Lions squad and will join the side after the conclusion of England's Test series in South Africa.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The team will contest the five 50-over matches against Cricket Australia and New South Wales XIs.

County captain Tom Abell is joined by England-capped teammates Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton and Dom Bess, as well as Mason Crane, who was capped at Test level in 2018. Keaton Jennings will look to impress at the top of the order, while Lancashire teammate Saqib Mahmood will join the squad after England's ODI series against Australia.

The Lions will face Australia A, Cricket Australia XI and New South Wales XI in three four-day matches in the second half of the tour. A captain for the tour will be announced in due course. "We've selected two exciting squads for our Lions' tour of Australia, where the aim is not only to win matches but to prepare players for international cricket," National selector Ed Smith said in a statement.

"With this tour we've got England's short-term needs in mind, with the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and a busy summer schedule, as well as an opportunity to provide players with relevant experience for future Ashes series. Australia is a tough place to tour as an England player at any level, so it will be a great test for all involved," he added. England Lions 50-over squad: Tom Abell (Somerset), Dom Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Matt Milnes (Kent), Tom Moores (Nottinghamshire), Craig Overton (Somerset).

England Lions four-day squad: Dom Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Sam Northeast (Hampshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Kent), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dominic Sibley (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

