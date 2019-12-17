Left Menu
Coyotes acquire ex-MVP Hall from Devils

  17-12-2019
  17-12-2019
The Arizona Coyotes, who lead a tight Pacific Division race, acquired 2018 Hart Memorial Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday. The 28-year-old forward is in the final season of a seven-year, $42 million contract that pays him $6 million this season.

The Coyotes sent a 2020 first-round draft choice (top-three protected), a conditional 2021 third-round pick and three minor league players -- forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl -- to New Jersey, which also gave up AHL forward Blake Speers. "Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL's most talented forwards," Arizona general manager John Chayka said in a release. "We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona."

New Jersey, which is last in the Metropolitan Division, had been shopping Hall, who is expected to join the Coyotes in San Jose for Tuesday night's game against the Sharks, according to The Athletic. Hall was the league in MVP for the 2017-2018 season, when he had a career-high 93 points (39 goals, 54 assists), while leading the Devils to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2012. He has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season for New Jersey.

Hall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft by Edmonton, has 536 points (208 goals, 328 assists) in 592 career games with the Oilers (2010-2016) and Devils (2016-2019). If Arizona's 2020 first-round pick is in the top three, the Devils instead will receive the Coyotes' first-round pick in 2021.

If Arizona wins a playoff round this season or Hall re-signs as a free agent with the Coyotes, the 2021 conditional third-round pick becomes a second-rounder. If both things happen, the pick becomes a first-round selection. Merkley, 22, was Arizona's first-round selection (30th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has been playing this season with Tucson of the AHL, along with the 20-year-old Schnarr. Bahl, 19, is a 6-foot-7 defenseman who was playing for Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League and is at Team Canada's World Junior Championships selection camp.

Speers, 22, appeared in three games with the Devils in October 2016, and has been with the Binghamton Devils since the start of the 2017-18 season.

