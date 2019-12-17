Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan still holds special place in Arthur's heart

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:55 IST
Pakistan still holds special place in Arthur's heart

Karachi, Dec 17 (AP) Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur says ongoing opponent Pakistan holds a special place in his heart and he's happy to be back in the country where he coached for three years. The Pakistan Cricket Board removed Arthur as national coach after the Cricket World Cup in England in midyear, and gave former captain Misbah-ul-Haq three responsibilities -- head coach, chief selector, and batting coach.

"I was so happy that I could be back at the ground to witness Pakistan's first game at home in 10 years,” Arthur said on Tuesday. "That was very, very special to me because Pakistan holds a really special place in my heart and it's great that boys have been outstanding.

"I've been in contact with the lot of them (players). We always talk, we always have some banters. "The three years I had with Pakistan were incredible years, I loved every minute. But now I'm in a different dressing room and we are here to win a Test match in Karachi."

The second and last Test there starts on Thursday. Bad weather spoiled the first in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's first true home test in 10 years. Nine sessions were washed out in the drawn Test.

Arthur was not surprised to see Pakistan's Babar Azam and debutant Abid Ali scoring centuries at a brisk pace on the last day after fast bowler Kasun Rajitha bowled only six overs before pulling up clutching his left hamstring. Rajitha has been ruled out of the second test. "I know the quality of Babar Azam, he's unbelievable, and I've known Abid, he's a good player as well," Arthur said.

"Look, it was a day two wicket so there was nothing in it, but they probably scored a little bit quick, we just need to control the rate just a little bit more." Sri Lanka have brought in 22-year-old fast bowler Asitha Fernando, uncapped in Tests but who has played one one-day international.

Arthur said Sri Lanka might not go with three fast bowlers at Karachi as the pitch will likely suit spinners. "He's (Fernando) a good young quick bowler, he gives us an option," Arthur said.

"I do think conditions will be slightly different to what it was in Pindi, so we'll just take our time in making sure that we select a team that we think can take 20 wickets." (AFP) AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Eminent theatre and film actor Shriram Lagoo, who played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views that he expressed without fear, passed away on Tuesday eveni...

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019