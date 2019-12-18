Giants TE Engram placed on injured reserve
The New York Giants placed tight end, Evan Engram, on injured reserve Tuesday. Engram has been sidelined since sustaining a foot injury in New York's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4.
The 25-year-old Engram had 44 receptions for 467 yards and three TDs in eight games this season, his third with the Giants. Engram has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 career games since being selected by New York in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Wide receiver David Sills was signed off the practice squad to take Engram's roster spot for the Giants (3-11), who visit the Washington Redskins (3-11) on Sunday. The Giants signed tackle Nate Wozniak to the practice squad.
