Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Villa beat Liverpool's kids to reach League Cup semis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 04:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Villa beat Liverpool's kids to reach League Cup semis

Aston Villa beat Liverpool's youngest-ever side 5-0 with a double by Jonathan Kodjia helping them into the League Cup semi-finals on a strange night at Villa Park on Tuesday.

With runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool playing in FIFA's Club World Cup 24 hours later in Doha, they fielded a starting lineup consisting mainly of reserves and youth team players with an average age of 19.4, a club record. While they acquitted themselves well against a more experienced Villa side, which showed 10 changes from the weekend Premier League defeat by Sheffield United, they were taught a harsh lesson in Liverpool's heaviest League Cup defeat.

The Merseyside club's senior players and manager Juergen Klopp, watching on TV in Qatar where they face Monterrey in the semis on Wednesday, would have been impressed over the way their team started with 16-year-old Harvey Elliott catching the eye. But Villa took the lead in the 14th minute when Conor Hourihane's free kick went through a crowded area and into the net with Kodjia initially claiming a touch.

Morgan Boyes, one of five Liverpool debutants to start, deflected Ahmed Elmohamady's free kick over his own keeper Caoimhin Kelleher three minutes later before 30-year-old Kodjia ran through on his own to slot home the third goal in the 37th. Villa's Ivory Coast striker Kodjia made it 4-0 from close range just before halftime to end the tie as a contest, although Liverpool carved out several good chances after the break with some neat build-up play.

Villa added a fifth goal in stoppage time with record signing Wesley finishing clinically, having been sent clear by Trezeguet after coming off the bench.

HOLLOW VICTORY

Villa have reached the semi-finals for the first time since the 2012-13 season but the victory felt hollow. Liverpool have won the League Cup a record eight times but sacrificed the chance of making it nine as they focused on the game in Doha against Mexican club Monterrey.

Questions will be asked about their decision to involve no senior players and the scheduling but despite the scoreline Liverpool had more shots and more possession than Villa. Liverpool's Under-23 manager Neil Critchley, in charge fo the team in Klopp's absence, said his players, who had only 16 first-team appearances between them, had been magnificent.

"We were fantastic from the start, we had a couple of chances from the first whistle," he said. "We were really unfortunate to concede and find ourselves 2-0 down. It was an incredible night and no one wanted it to end. The support we had was unbelievable.

"Some of them showed the potential to one day play for us, or in the Premier League. They will know it was just part of their journey. My overwhelming feeling was of immense pride." The other three quarter-finals take place on Wednesday with holders Manchester City at third-tier Oxford United, Manchester United hosting fourth-tier Colchester United and Everton at home to Leicester City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil case made headlines ...

Australia has its hottest day on record, more to come

Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said on Wednesday. The average nationwide temperatures of 40.9 degrees Cels...

Milner wants Liverpool to win many titles

Liverpools James Milner said he wants the club to win so many trophies in the coming years that people have a problem recalling which year each title was won. We had been unfortunate in a few finals but the team has moved on and we have hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019