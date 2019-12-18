Left Menu
Flyers end skid with win over Ducks

  Philadelphia
  18-12-2019
  • Created: 18-12-2019 08:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Claude Giroux had one goal and one assist while David Kase and Jake Voracek each added one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday. Sean Couturier added an empty net goal to go along with an assist.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped a season-high 40 shots as Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak. The Flyers were outscored 14-5 in those three road losses against the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets. Rickard Rakell scored the lone goal for the Ducks.

Ducks goaltender John Gibson kept them close for the entire game and made 27 saves. Hart made 16 saves while Gibson stopped 12 shots in a fast-paced scoreless first period.

Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm was particularly active with three shots on goal. Giroux put the Flyers ahead 1-0 just 55 seconds into the second. Couturier and Travis Konecny earned the assists on Giroux's 11th goal of the season. It was Konecny's first game back after missing three in a row with a concussion.

Soon after, Kase deflected a shot in front past Gibson for his first career goal at 4:14 of the second and a 2-0 Philadelphia advantage. Kase's brother, Ondrej, was competing in this same game for the Ducks. Anaheim's Jakob Silfverberg launched a wrist shot off the post at 13:51 of the second.

The Ducks were then awarded a power play at 15:56 when Giroux was whistled for tripping. Anaheim capitalized quickly as Rakell set up in front of Hart and redirected a shot into the net to close within 2-1 at 16:33. After an early Ducks power play was killed off to open the third, Voracek responded with a goal to put the Flyers ahead 3-1 at 4:11 of the third. Voracek's goal snapped a nine-game drought without scoring.

Hart made a stellar save to preserve the two-goal lead when he stuck his pad out and stopped a nasty slap shot by Ryan Getzlaf at 11:43. The Ducks pulled Gibson for an extra skater on two separate occasions in the final 2:27, but weren't able to score. Couturier added a late empty net goal for the Flyers.

