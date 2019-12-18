Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Wings can't keep pace, lose to Blue Jackets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 08:56 IST
Red Wings can't keep pace, lose to Blue Jackets
Image Credit: pixabay

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Kevin Stenlund scored his first career goal and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Monday. Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Blue Jackets, while Joonas Korpisalo made 18 saves.

Adam Erne scored his first two goals of the season for Detroit. Tyler Bertuzzi had the team's other goal, and Jonathan Bernier made 34 saves. The game was tied at 2-all after the first period.

Erne scored at 5:11 on a shot from the right circle that he lifted above Korpisalo's glove. Frans Nielsen set up the score for his second assist of the season. Brendan Perlini was also credited with an assist. Atkinson tied it up at 11:02 when he tipped a pass from Dubois just inside the goalpost on Bernier's stick side. Seth Jones also had an assist on the play.

Bjorkstrand scored just over a minute later to give Columbus the lead later. Following a Red Wings giveaway in their own zone, Bjorkstrand wristed a shot over Bernier's left shoulder after a backhanded pass from Nyquist. Erne achieved his third career two-goal game at 17:17 just after the Blue Jackets killed off a penalty. Erne one-timed a shot from the left side.

The game was tied at 3-all after two periods. The Wings scored first in the period on a power play at 1:58 when Filip Hronek took a shot from the point that deflected off Dylan Larkin and Bertuzzi and past Korpisalo.

Stenlund scored at 6:54 while making a pass on a power play. It deflected off the stick of defenseman Trevor Daley and past Bernier. Atkinson and Jones got the assists. Dubois scored 1:19 into the third period when he carried the puck out of his zone along the left side and lifted a shot that rose above Bernier's glove. Alexandre Texier was credited with an assist.

Detroit's Anthony Mantha and Robby Fabbri hit the goalpost with shots later in the period. Nyquist scored an empty-netter to seal Columbus' victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CM Gehlot inagurates first Janta clinic in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area here to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums. In the first phase, 12 Janta clinics ...

Australia has its hottest day on record, more to come

Sydney, Dec 18 AFP Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said on Wednesday. The average nationwide temperatures o...

CAA 'unconstitutional', shouldn't be enforced in Maha: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday dubbed the amended Citizenship Act as unconstitutional, and said it should not be implemented in Maharashtra. Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widesp...

Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station, hopes defence ties will further strengthen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Naval Air Station base at Norfolk in the US during which he observed a static display and a Boeing fighter jet demonstration and hoped that the strong defence ties between the two countries will furthe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019