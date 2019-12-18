Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Foster's All Blacks assistants group set to take shape

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:07 IST
Rugby-Foster's All Blacks assistants group set to take shape
Image Credit: Twitter (@AllBlacks)

Wellington Hurricanes' John Plumtree is expected to be named as an assistant to newly appointed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster on Thursday after the Super Rugby team called a media conference to discuss their coaching situation. New Zealand media have widely reported that the Hurricanes head coach had been asked to take the role of forwards coach under Foster, who was appointed last week to succeed Steve Hansen.

New Zealand Rugby have yet to name any of Foster's coaching staff. In addition to Plumtree, local media have reported that Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar, former Ireland assistant coach Greg Feek and Hansen's defence coach Scott McLeod were also likely to join Foster's setup.

Plumtree has been involved with the Hurricanes since 2015, first as an assistant to Chris Boyd before he was elevated to the head coaching role last year. Hurricanes Chief Executive Avan Lee, who will be at the media conference on Thursday, had said earlier this month that if Plumtree was recruited for the national coaching ranks then they would likely replace him from within for next year.

Assistant coach Jason Holland would be the most likely candidate to take over the Hurricanes role for next year's Super Rugby season, which starts on Jan. 31, with Chris Gibbes expected to take on more responsibility. "Obviously we've got some good coaches already, and realistically to go to the market now for a competition that's already in it's pre-season would be incredibly difficult," Lee told reporters.

"There are people on the market, but to bring someone in cold would be pretty challenging." New Zealander Mooar is reportedly close to joining Foster, with Welsh club Scarlets resigned to losing him but seeking compensation from NZR to secure an early release, Wales Online reported on Tuesday.

Mooar only took control of Scarlets earlier this year on a three-year contract after he helped Scott Robertson guide the Canterbury Crusaders to a third successive Super Rugby title. Wales Online also reported Scarlets were seeking 200,000 pounds ($256,600.00) to release Mooar from his contract.

Mooar, a qualified lawyer who moved into rugby coaching, told New Zealand's Newshub this week conversations were ongoing between Scarlets and NZR. "The question has been asked," he said. "We are grown adults and are having responsible conversations, and things will pan out.

"I am torn, yes. This is tough and both options are outstanding. We will just have to keep the conversations going." ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station, hopes defence ties will further strengthen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Naval Air Station base at Norfolk in the US during which he observed a static display and a Boeing fighter jet demonstration and hoped that the strong defence ties between the two countries will furthe...

L&T Finance Limited Announces Early Closure of its Public Issue of Secured NCDs

LT Finance Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of LT Finance Holdings Limited has announced the early closure of its public issue of secured NCDs. The Tranche I Issue, which opened on December 16, 2019, has been oversubscribed and has receiv...

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

Tokyo, Dec 18 AFP A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil ca...

Din in Maha Assembly over amended Citizenship Act

The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed din on Wednesday when the opposition BJP objected to a Congress leaders comments that the amended Citizenship Act should not be implemented in the state. After the House assembled for the day, senior Cong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019