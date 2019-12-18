Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Teenager Fati ready to make a difference in 'Clasico', says Puyol

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:51 IST
Soccer-Teenager Fati ready to make a difference in 'Clasico', says Puyol

Barcelona's record-breaking teenage sensation Ansu Fati has the ability and character to make an impact against Real Madrid in Wednesday's 'Clasico' at the Camp Nou, says club great Carles Puyol.

Fati became Barca's youngest-ever league scorer in August when he netted against Osasuna aged 16 and last week became the youngest scorer in Champions League history by striking the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan. With Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann fit for the Real match -- which was rescheduled from its original date of Oct. 26 due to political unrest in Catalonia -- Fati is unlikely to start the game but could prove a secret weapon from the bench.

"He could definitely make a difference, every time he has been called upon he has delivered and shown his level," Puyol told Reuters in an interview organised by the Danone Nations Cup tournament. "Of course a 'Clasico' is always a unique and special game but if he has the opportunity to play I'm convinced he will do a very good job."

The fearless forward, who turned 17 on Oct. 31, was born in Guinea Bissau and joined Barca's academy aged 10. Injuries catapulted him into the first team this campaign and he caused an instant stir, scoring in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna and thrilling the Camp Nou with a goal and assist in a 5-2 win over Valencia.

If he features against Real, he will become the youngest player to play in a 'Clasico' in 78 years, while a goal would make him the youngest scorer in the fixture ahead of Messi, who netted for the first time against Real aged 19. "He has been in the youth system for many years and we knew he had qualities but you never know how a player is going to respond when you give them the opportunity in the first team but he has carried himself with astonishing ease," added Puyol, who is currently working on his own player education programme.

"The club has to make sure he takes each step at a time and doesn't get burned out or burdened with pressure, and if they manage him correctly they will have a stunning player for many years to come." Puyol, like Fati, Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, came through the club's famed 'La Masia' academy and spent his entire career at Barca.

He lifted 18 trophies with the Catalans including six La Liga titles and three Champions League titles, as well as winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup with Spain before retiring in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if thats appropriate and required by law.Pompeo made the comment at a Sta...

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019