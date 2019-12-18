Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pakistan captain Azhar eyes Karachi win for 'memorable' series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:01 IST
Cricket-Pakistan captain Azhar eyes Karachi win for 'memorable' series

Having already realised the dream of playing a test in front of the home crowd in the drawn opening match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said on Wednesday the team are eyeing a win in Karachi to make the series memorable. The two-match series marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

That attack left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured, and meant Pakistan spent the next decade in the test wilderness as teams refused to play there. The series is also part of the World Test Championship, which sees the top nine test nations face-off over a two-year period, scoring points based on their success and culminating in a final at Lord's in June 2021.

Pakistan have lost six out of their last seven tests and it was time to get back on track with victory in the second test that starts from Thursday, Azhar said. "We all dreamt of test cricket's return to Pakistan and wanted to play in front of our home crowd," he told reporters. "It's a matter of great happiness.

"Along with that it's also the World Test Championship and we want to make our first series at home memorable by winning this test. We will try our best to perform well as a team and produce a good result. "It is a home series and this is a big opportunity for any team, especially as a part of the WTC, that you utilise the home advantage and win these tests at home."

After the Pakistan Cricket Board promised watertight security for the tour, Sri Lanka played several limited overs matches earlier this year in Pakistan, though 10 key players opted out citing security concerns. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was one of the players to have opted out of the limited-overs leg but travelled for the tests.

"Now I regret it but at that time it was a really hard decision to take," he said. "I had never been to Pakistan and I had heard lots of things about Pakistan in the news and social media, not good and not positive things. "But guys who had come here had some really good comments and that's why the seniors decided that we should go and play a good test series. So once we were here, it was really good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if thats appropriate and required by law.Pompeo made the comment at a Sta...

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019