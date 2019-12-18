MCC to send squad to Pakistan next year

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced that it will send a touring team to Pakistan in February next year. Former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC President, Kumar Sangakkara will lead the club on tour to Pakistan, playing a number of matches in Lahore.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan, and the PCB has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape since the tragic events of 2009," Sangakkara said in an official statement. Currently, Sri Lanka is playing two-Test series against Pakistan which marks the arrival of Test cricket after a decade in the country following a deadly attack on Sri Lanka team's bus in Lahore in 2009.

The two-Test series between the sides which began last week is a part of the World Test Championship. "The people of Pakistan have been starved of seeing their team play at home for a decade and it is wonderful to see that Test cricket has recently returned to the country," Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary said in a statement.

The matches of the club will be hosted at Aitcheson College in Lahore. MCC Head Coach Ajmal Shahzad will coach the group while Guy Lavender will be the Team Manager of the squad. All of MCC's matches on the tour will be played at Aitcheson College in Lahore. Guy Lavender will be the Team Manager of the squad, and MCC Head Coach Ajmal Shahzad will coach the group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.