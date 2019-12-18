Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCC to send squad to Pakistan next year

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced that it will send a touring team to Pakistan in February next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:37 IST
MCC to send squad to Pakistan next year
Marylebone Cricket Club. Image Credit: ANI

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced that it will send a touring team to Pakistan in February next year. Former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC President, Kumar Sangakkara will lead the club on tour to Pakistan, playing a number of matches in Lahore.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan, and the PCB has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape since the tragic events of 2009," Sangakkara said in an official statement. Currently, Sri Lanka is playing two-Test series against Pakistan which marks the arrival of Test cricket after a decade in the country following a deadly attack on Sri Lanka team's bus in Lahore in 2009.

The two-Test series between the sides which began last week is a part of the World Test Championship. "The people of Pakistan have been starved of seeing their team play at home for a decade and it is wonderful to see that Test cricket has recently returned to the country," Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary said in a statement.

The matches of the club will be hosted at Aitcheson College in Lahore. MCC Head Coach Ajmal Shahzad will coach the group while Guy Lavender will be the Team Manager of the squad. All of MCC's matches on the tour will be played at Aitcheson College in Lahore. Guy Lavender will be the Team Manager of the squad, and MCC Head Coach Ajmal Shahzad will coach the group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if thats appropriate and required by law.Pompeo made the comment at a Sta...

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019