Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants TE Engram to have surgery on foot Friday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 03:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 03:33 IST
Giants TE Engram to have surgery on foot Friday
Image Credit: Flickr

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram revealed Wednesday that he will undergo surgery on his injured right foot later in the week. The procedure on Friday will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.

"(The operation is) just putting stability back in my foot. ... It's not a full Lisfranc injury, but the ligament is still not healed correctly," Engram said. "There's a little bit of space so they are going to put, from my knowledge, joints back to together to let that ligament heal properly and kind of stabilize the joints so the ligament is not stretched." Engram has been sidelined since New York's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

"It's unfortunate," Engram said. "Definitely wanted to get back and get back out there with the team. Didn't really go as planned recovery-wise, and just got to shut it down." Engram had 44 receptions for 467 yards and three TDs in eight games this season, his third with the Giants.

When asked if he'd be ready for training camp, the 25-year-old was definitive in his answer. "One hundred percent, yeah," Engram said. "From the window they gave me, I'll be more than ready for training camp. Like I said, just going to attack the process and attack each day. Just try to get back as soon as possible."

Engram has recorded 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 career games since being selected by the Giants in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Global Refugee Forum concludes with $10 billion financial commitments 

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum concluded in Geneva on Wednesday with more than 770 pledges of support, covering areas such as protection, employment, and education, for refugees and the communities which have taken them in. Development...

US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstructing Congress

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts -- abuse of power and obstructing the Congress. The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes.The...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...

UPDATE 14-U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019