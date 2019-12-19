Giants TE Engram to have surgery on foot Friday

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram revealed Wednesday that he will undergo surgery on his injured right foot later in the week. The procedure on Friday will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.

"(The operation is) just putting stability back in my foot. ... It's not a full Lisfranc injury, but the ligament is still not healed correctly," Engram said. "There's a little bit of space so they are going to put, from my knowledge, joints back to together to let that ligament heal properly and kind of stabilize the joints so the ligament is not stretched." Engram has been sidelined since New York's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

"It's unfortunate," Engram said. "Definitely wanted to get back and get back out there with the team. Didn't really go as planned recovery-wise, and just got to shut it down." Engram had 44 receptions for 467 yards and three TDs in eight games this season, his third with the Giants.

When asked if he'd be ready for training camp, the 25-year-old was definitive in his answer. "One hundred percent, yeah," Engram said. "From the window they gave me, I'll be more than ready for training camp. Like I said, just going to attack the process and attack each day. Just try to get back as soon as possible."

Engram has recorded 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 career games since being selected by the Giants in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

