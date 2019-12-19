Morgan goes to KKR for Rs 5 crore, MI buys Lynn for Rs 3 crore

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan made big money in the early part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore here on Thursday. Australia's big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The seasoned Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore, but the Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold. A total of 338 players are going under the hammer at the auction.

