India static at 108, but loses 11 places throughout the year in FIFA rankings

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-12-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:03 IST
India static at 108, but loses 11 places throughout the year in FIFA rankings

The Indian men's football team remained static at 108th spot in the year-ending FIFA rankings issued on Thursday. India, however, lost 11 places throughout the year.

With 1187 total points, India is placed at 19th spot among Asian countries headed by Japan (28th). India was placed at 97th in the December FIFA rankings of last year. The best ranking for the team this year was 101 in April and June.

In the Asian rankings, Japan is followed by Iran (33), Korea (40), Australia (42) and continental champions Qatar (55). Qatar, which will host FIFA World Cup 2022, gained the most points -- 138 -- over the course of the year, largely by virtue of winning the Asian Cup.

Qatar also jumped the highest -- 38 places throughout the year, followed closely by fellow climbers Algeria (up 32 ranks) and Japan (up 22 ranks). 2018 World Cup runners-up Belgium ended on top for the second successive year. The Red Devils were on top in 2015 and 2018 also.

World champions France remained in second place ahead of Brazil. England climbed one place in 2019 to end the year in fourth while Uruguay moved up to fifth on the back of a two-spot rise. Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.

