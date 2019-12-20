AP: All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated the 20th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship here on Thursday. About 18 states, including various organisations of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are participating in the four-day event. In total, 98 players, including a few who have represented India in international police games, will be participating.

The event is open only to officers serving in the ranks of DSP to the DGP level. State Home Minister M Sucharita will give away the prizes during the valedictory on December 22.

The tournament will have five events including singles and doubles championship and team event. Governor Harichandan said that Visakhapatnam, known as the 'City of Destiny' is growing as sports hub and is home to different cultures.

"Sports contribute to the promotion of opinion and sportsmanship among the police, healthy thoughts and physical fitness," he added. This is the second time that the tournament is being held in the city. The event was held last time in 2004, said Police Commissioner R K Meena.

Additional DG (Sports) N Sridhar Rao also said that the championship was jointly being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Police, Visakhapatnam City Police and All India Police Central Board. The championship will conclude on December 22. (ANI)

