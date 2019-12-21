Liverpool winning Club World Cup would be be 'like landing on the moon': Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that winning the FIFA Club World Cup would be 'like landing on the moon'. The Reds secured a final berth in the Club World Cup after defeating Monterrey 2-1 in the semifinal on Wednesday.

"I don't know how you approach something that has never been done before - it is like landing on the moon," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. He also said that the players want to win each game and would do the same in the final.

"When our boys play football they show every time they want to win. Is it an advantage the whole country or continent wants Flamengo to win it more? I don't know. Mexico wanted to win it more than people in England and we beat their team, so we will see," he said. "It is how it sounds: the team World Cup winner. You don't often get the chance to do so and for most of them, with the countries they play for, they never have a chance to win a World Cup so this is the only chance. For me as well. But who cares about me? I don't feel pressure but I feel a really big opportunity and I want to do it," he added.

Champions League holders Liverpool will play Copa Libertadores winners and Brazilian giants Flamengo in Saturday's Club World Cup final in Doha. (ANI)

