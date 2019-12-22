Wheeler sets franchise record as Jets blank Wild

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and Blake Wheeler became the leading points-scorer in franchise history as the Winnipeg Jets recorded a 6-0 shutout over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn. Wheeler earned a goal and an assist on Saturday, giving him 616 points in his career with the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise. Ilya Kovalchuk held the previous record with 615 points.

After recording only a .867 save percentage and a 1-3-0 record over his previous four games, Hellebuyck broke out of his slump in impressive fashion. It was Hellebuyck's third shutout of the season and his second career blanking of the Wild. Patrik Laine scored his 12th and 13th goals for the forward's second multi-goal game of the season. Josh Morrissey also had two assists as the Jets reached the six-goal plateau for the second time this season.

The one-sided result snapped a three-game losing streak for the Jets, while Minnesota suffered just its second regulation loss (9-2-3) on home ice this season. After matching a team record with eight goals in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the Wild's offense went cold in their third shutout loss of the season. Minnesota couldn't solve Hellebuyck, despite an even 31-31 shots between the clubs and three Wild power plays against the Jets' 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Zach Parise had perhaps Minnesota's best chance, a short-range shot near the end of the first period that was deflected on a nice save from Hellebuyck. Mark Scheifele scored his team-leading 17th goal, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also scored for Winnipeg.

Wild goalie Alex Stalock allowed six goals on 29 shots and was pulled for Devan Dubnyk with 12 minutes remaining in the game. The shutout loss ended five-game points streaks for Eric Staal and Ryan Suter, who had combined for 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) over their respective streaks for the Wild.

Winnipeg also won the first meeting of the season between the clubs, a 5-2 victory on Oct. 10. --Field Level Media

