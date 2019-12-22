Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esposito breaks 60-year record as Inter go top with four-goal stroll

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 09:47 IST
Esposito breaks 60-year record as Inter go top with four-goal stroll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sebastiano Esposito became Inter Milan's youngest scorer in more than 60 years when he hit the target in a 4-0 romp against Genoa, helping his side return to the top of Serie A. The 17-year-old put away a second-half penalty which made him the youngest Inter scorer since Mario Corso in 1958.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice with Roberto Gagliardini adding another as Inter moved level with champions Juventus at the top on 42 points on Saturday. Juve had taken top spot on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria before heading to Saudi Arabia where they face Lazio in the Italian Super Cup on Sunday.

However, Inter are now in pole position courtesy of goal difference. "I just saw my mum in the stands and the goal is for her," a tearful Esposito, who is 17 years and 172 days old, told Sky Sport Italia.

"I didn't sleep at all last night (after he was told he would start the game). I spent the whole night thinking about what would happen today." The teenager also hailed Lukaku who gave him the ball to take the penalty even though he could have finished the game with a hat-trick.

"Romelu is a fantastic person as well as being an extraordinary player. He told me, just go out there, make a decision and hit the ball." Genoa, now without a Serie A win at Inter since 1994, end the year at the bottom of the table after a 10th defeat this season. Lukaku opened the scoring after 31 minutes, heading in a cross from Antonio Candreva.

Within a minute it was 2-0 when Lukaku teed-up Gagliardini whose shot was deflected off Cristian Romero and into the goal. Esposito added his name to the scoresheet from the spot in the 64th minute when Kevin Agudelo fouled Gagliardini.

Lukaku's gesture to his teenage teammate was rewarded when he hit a long-range drive which went in off the underside of the crossbar for his second of the night and his team's fourth seven minutes later.

- 'Like little child' -

"I saw him in pre-season training and he just looked like a little child, even his face seems so young," said Inter coach Antonio Conte of Esposito.

"He has really grown in the last couple of months and he has a great future ahead of him." Cagliari suffered their first away defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at Udinese as their Champions League hopes suffered a blow.

Rolando Maran's side have now won just once in their last five games, claiming only a single point in their three most recent outings. Argentine Rodrigo de Paul gave Udinese a first-half lead before Joao Pedro leveled for Cagliari in the 84th minute.

However, Ivory Coast international Seko Fofana restored Udinese's advantage just a minute later to wrap up the three points. SPAL claimed their first league win in two months when they edged Torino 2-1, a victory which allowed them to move off the bottom of Serie A and into 19th spot.

Earlier on Saturday, Fiorentina fired coach Vincenzo Montella with the club struggling in 15th in Serie A. Montella, a 45-year-old former Italy winger, managed Fiorentina from 2012-15 leading the club to two fourth-place finishes in Serie A before he was fired.

After spells in charge at Sampdoria, AC Milan and Sevilla, he returned to Florence in April. However, Fiorentina lost 4-1 at home to Roma on Friday and have taken just two points from their last seven games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Cuban President names country's first prime minister in four decades

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday local times appointed the countrys first prime minister in more than four decades- tourism minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. Marrero has served as the tourism minister for 16 years and was named pri...

National Association for the Blind holds Christmas event in Panaji

Ahead of December 25, the Goa chapter of the National Association for the Blind organised a Christmas program as part of its annual celebrations. The USP of the event organised on Saturday was that the entire list of programs was prepared a...

Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams with late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted two third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams fr...

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smiths relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife. US Weekly confirmed the news about the couples marriage whose relationship got to see the light of the day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019