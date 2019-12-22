Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Tokyo, Toronto new franchises in pro swim league

Sports News Roundup: Tokyo, Toronto new franchises in pro swim league
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Patriots keep division win streak going with victory over Bills

The New England Patriots came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills and win their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title after the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South crown in NFL games with playoff implications on Saturday. The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots, already qualified for the 2020 play-offs, took the lead on a fourth quarter one-yard run by Rex Burkhead and a two-point conversion to win 24-17 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Olympics: Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadium

Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo's newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centerpiece of next year's Olympics. Bolt, the eight-times Olympic gold medalist, jogged around the track as part of a relay race in front of an audience of approximately 60,000 people, who were the first members of the public to watch an event in the National Stadium.

Tokyo, Toronto new franchises in pro swim league

Tokyo and Toronto will begin competing next season as new franchises in the International Swimming League (ISL), the professional league announced in Las Vegas on Saturday. Four-times Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima will establish the new club in Tokyo and Robert Kent will lead the Toronto franchise.

Darts: Sherrock continues fairytale run as 'Queen of the Palace'

Fallon Sherrock continued to provide shockwaves in the male-dominated world of darts, producing a stellar display to defeat one of the best players in the game, Mensur Suljovic, at the PDC world championships on Saturday. Sherrock had made waves -- and written a host of headlines -- at the Alexandra Palace on Tuesday when she became the first woman to defeat a male opponent in the game's premier event with her 3-2 victory over Ted Evetts.

Injured LeBron doubtful for Nuggets on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain in his back. Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters that James suffered the injury during Tuesday's loss against the Indiana Pacers and played with the ailment during Thursday's setback against the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA roundup: Mavericks manhandle Sixers

Tim Hardaway Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots as the Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road.

NFL notebook: Cowboys' Prescott off injury report, plans to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not have an injury designation on the team's injury report on Friday despite being limited in practice all week. Prescott participated in soft toss during Friday's practice as he works his way through a sprained right shoulder. Prescott, who sustained his injury in the first quarter of Dallas' 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, told reporters Thursday that the expectation is for him to throw Saturday.

MLB notebook: Angels' Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has finished his throwing program, the final hurdle as he attempts to return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, ESPN reported Friday. The Angels have given Ohtani the OK to return to Japan to continue his recovery and prepare for the 2020 season, according to the report.

NFL: Iced Brady warms to good New England offensive performance

New England quarterback Tom Brady was sporting an icepack on his lower right forearm after the Patriots' 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but said it was nothing to be concerned about. After taking questions for four minutes, Brady was finally asked about the state of his 42-year-old body, not exactly an unexpected question given the prominence of the icepack.

NHL roundup: Panthers' Acciari notches 2nd straight hat trick

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Florida's five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panthers player ever to record consecutive hat tricks, accomplishing the feat in February 2001. But Bure scored 437 career goals, including 60 each in back-to-back seasons. Acciari, meanwhile, has just 29 goals in five seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan holds first Parliamentary elections under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Voting begins in Uzbekistan for parliamentary elections amid economic reforms in the country initiated by current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It is the first parliamentary election under Mirziyoyevs rule. According to Al Jazeera, after M...

879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead : UP DGP

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were bound down as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. Adequate pol...

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019