Sports News Roundup: Tokyo, Toronto new franchises in pro swim league

Patriots keep division win streak going with victory over Bills

The New England Patriots came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills and win their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title after the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South crown in NFL games with playoff implications on Saturday. The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots, already qualified for the 2020 play-offs, took the lead on a fourth quarter one-yard run by Rex Burkhead and a two-point conversion to win 24-17 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Olympics: Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadium

Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo's newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centerpiece of next year's Olympics. Bolt, the eight-times Olympic gold medalist, jogged around the track as part of a relay race in front of an audience of approximately 60,000 people, who were the first members of the public to watch an event in the National Stadium.

Tokyo, Toronto new franchises in pro swim league

Tokyo and Toronto will begin competing next season as new franchises in the International Swimming League (ISL), the professional league announced in Las Vegas on Saturday. Four-times Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima will establish the new club in Tokyo and Robert Kent will lead the Toronto franchise.

Darts: Sherrock continues fairytale run as 'Queen of the Palace'

Fallon Sherrock continued to provide shockwaves in the male-dominated world of darts, producing a stellar display to defeat one of the best players in the game, Mensur Suljovic, at the PDC world championships on Saturday. Sherrock had made waves -- and written a host of headlines -- at the Alexandra Palace on Tuesday when she became the first woman to defeat a male opponent in the game's premier event with her 3-2 victory over Ted Evetts.

Injured LeBron doubtful for Nuggets on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain in his back. Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters that James suffered the injury during Tuesday's loss against the Indiana Pacers and played with the ailment during Thursday's setback against the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA roundup: Mavericks manhandle Sixers

Tim Hardaway Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots as the Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road.

NFL notebook: Cowboys' Prescott off injury report, plans to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not have an injury designation on the team's injury report on Friday despite being limited in practice all week. Prescott participated in soft toss during Friday's practice as he works his way through a sprained right shoulder. Prescott, who sustained his injury in the first quarter of Dallas' 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, told reporters Thursday that the expectation is for him to throw Saturday.

MLB notebook: Angels' Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has finished his throwing program, the final hurdle as he attempts to return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, ESPN reported Friday. The Angels have given Ohtani the OK to return to Japan to continue his recovery and prepare for the 2020 season, according to the report.

NFL: Iced Brady warms to good New England offensive performance

New England quarterback Tom Brady was sporting an icepack on his lower right forearm after the Patriots' 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but said it was nothing to be concerned about. After taking questions for four minutes, Brady was finally asked about the state of his 42-year-old body, not exactly an unexpected question given the prominence of the icepack.

NHL roundup: Panthers' Acciari notches 2nd straight hat trick

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Florida's five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panthers player ever to record consecutive hat tricks, accomplishing the feat in February 2001. But Bure scored 437 career goals, including 60 each in back-to-back seasons. Acciari, meanwhile, has just 29 goals in five seasons.

