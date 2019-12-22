Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Bushfires place Australian cricket summer under cloud

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 10:56 IST
Cricket-Bushfires place Australian cricket summer under cloud
(Representative Image)

Hazardous smoke from bushfires raging over a large swath of eastern Australia have become a headache for the nation's cricket board, which faces the threat of disruptions to its lucrative summer schedule. Match officials halted the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers midway through due to "dangerous and unreasonable playing conditions" at Canberra's Manuka Oval late on Saturday.

A number of spectators required medical attention, while Adelaide's test bowler Peter Siddle was unable to bowl more than two overs as the smoky haze at the ground thickened throughout the evening. With tinder-dry conditions and little rain forecast, wildfires may continue to burn for a number of weeks in New South Wales (NSW), which hosts the third test between Australia and New Zealand on Jan. 3 in state capital Sydney, the country's most populous city, and a further five BBL games.

"For Cricket Australia, it's a challenge," Thunder coach Shane Bond said post-match in Canberra. "I'm not quite sure what the process and protocols they're going to have going forward.

"Ultimately you just want to get it right so that fans don't get sick and everyone's clear in terms of the medical stuff as well." Australia has been fighting wildfires for months as hot, dry conditions created an early start to the fire season, with blazes destroying more than 700 homes and nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of bushland.

More than 105 fires were still burning across NSW on Sunday, with 59 considered uncontained and one burning at an emergency level. Earlier this month, players complained of "toxic" conditions at the SCG during a Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Queensland which was blanketed in a smoky haze.

Local soccer and rugby league federations postponed a number of youth matches across the state two weeks ago. The teams shared the points in the Twenty20 match in Canberra, which was called off in the fifth over of Thunder's chase of 162.

Thunder would have been awarded victory if the match was allowed to continue for another four balls, so long as they didn't lose three or more wickets in those deliveries. Thunder captain Callum Ferguson was unhappy with the outcome but Bond was philosophical.

"Visibility for us we thought was okay to finish the game," he said. "But the air quality was poor, clearly. People went down (ill) in the stands."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan holds first Parliamentary elections under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Voting begins in Uzbekistan for parliamentary elections amid economic reforms in the country initiated by current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It is the first parliamentary election under Mirziyoyevs rule. According to Al Jazeera, after M...

879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead : UP DGP

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were bound down as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. Adequate pol...

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019