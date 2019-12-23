Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Teenager Naseem stars in Pakistan's emotional home series win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 12:58 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Teenager Naseem stars in Pakistan's emotional home series win

Pakistan celebrated test cricket's return to the country after a decade with an emotional 1-0 series victory against Sri Lanka on Monday after teenager Naseem Shah bowled them to a 263-run win in the second and final match in Karachi.

A lot of coaxing and cajoling went behind organising the series, which marked Pakistan's first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. Top Sri Lankan cricketers opted out of a limited-overs series in Pakistan earlier this year and agreed to travel for the test series only after promised watertight security.

The hosts needed only 16 deliveries to claim the last three wickets and Naseem grabbed two of them to signal his arrival as Pakistan's next pace prospect. Chasing an improbable 476 for victory, Sri Lanka folded for 212, their last four batsmen perishing without adding a single run to the total.

"Definitely we needed this performance. Special thanks to the Sri Lankan team and the Sri Lankan board from the bottom of our hearts" for touring Pakistan, elated home captain Azhar Ali said at the presentation ceremony. "They probably don't know how much happiness they have given us by playing here ... It was a special series for us and boys played special cricket."

One of them was Naseem, the 16-year-old quick, who got rid of Lasith Embuldeniya with the first ball on the fifth day morning to be on a hat-trick. Vishwa Fernando denied him the feat but could not deny Naseem his five-wicket haul and fell in the quick's next over.

Oshada Fernando, whose maiden test century was the lone significant resistance in the Sri Lankan innings, fell to Yasir Shah, failing to add to his overnight score of 102. Abid Ali, who smashed a century in the drawn Rawalpindi test and another in Karachi to finish the series as its top scorer, was adjudged player of the match as well as of the series.

Abid was one of the four centurions in Pakistan's second innings, only the second instance when each of the top four batsmen got a hundred in the same innings. "We dominated the first two days but Azhar and his team came back very strongly and put us under pressure," Sri Lanka Captain Dimuth Karunaratne said.

"They batted really well and we lost our patience as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

European shares edge lower ahead of Christmas holiday break

European shares dipped slightly on Monday after nearing a record high in the previous session, as trading thinned ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays later in the week.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 at 0814 GMT, wi...

Euro zone bond yields drift lower in pre-holiday lull

Eurozone bond yields drifted down on Monday, as investors plumped for the safety of safe-haven government debt in thin pre-holiday trade.French, German and Dutch 10-year bond yields last week hit their highest levels in around six months in...

Gujarat: Man mauled to death by lion in Gir forest area

A 55-year-old man was mauled to death by a lion at a forest in Gujarats Amreli district on Monday morning, an official said. The feline, in the age group of 3 to 5 years, attacked Kadubhai Bhilad when he went to attend natures call near hi...

PM Modi like 'God' for migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on citizenship law

Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Modi was like God for the migrants who faced religious persecution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019