Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Home sweet home: Pakistan savour emotional series win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:21 IST
Cricket-Home sweet home: Pakistan savour emotional series win

A 1-0 victory over Sri Lanka was the icing on the cake as an emotional Pakistan team on Monday savoured their first test series on home soil for a decade. Pakistan has been starved of test cricket since the 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore with top teams refusing to travel to the country due to safety concerns.

It took considerable effort, and the promise of watertight security, to convince Sri Lanka to play test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi. "Special thanks to the Sri Lankan team...They probably don't know how much happiness they have given us by playing here," Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said after the series-clinching victory in the Karachi test.

"It's been a tough year for us as a test team but coming here, playing at home and playing after a long time, it's been obviously an emotional moment for us." After a decade as test nomads, Pakistan were unsure how to exploit their home advantage.

"We had some doubts, how to win a test match here as we haven't played test matches here for a long time," said Azhar. "Now we have a decent idea how to win test match in Pakistan...once we do well at home, we can take confidence to overseas."

Bowling coach Waqar Younis was elated with the victory but felt hosting the series mattered more. "It's a very happy moment for the team and for all of us, for the entire country," the former pace great told Sony Pictures Network.

"It's good that we won but more than that it's that cricket has come back home. "People love cricket...it's good that they have come in numbers and they've shown the world that this is a safe place."

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne gave a thumbs-up to the safety and logistical arrangements. "Thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board, they way they gave us security, it was really outstanding. We're trying to come back here again," he said.

Despite the successful series against Sri Lanka, teams still appear wary of touring Pakistan. The Pakistan board is in negotiation with Bangladesh who are ready to play three Twenty20 Internationals in Lahore next month but want neutral venues for the two-test series which follows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Dubai's Emaar to sell view from world's tallest tower - sources

Emaar Properties is selling the observation decks of the worlds tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa, four sources told Reuters, potentially raising 1 billion for Dubais biggest developer amid a real estate downturn.Two of the sources said E...

APICORP provides USD 250m loan facilities to Sonatrach Petroleum

Loans to be used to carry out maintenance works on Sonatrachs refinery in Italy, its first overseas investment in Europe, and purchase of Aramco crude Loans to support Sonatrachs efforts to diversify energy assets, ensure steady crude oil s...

Hindalco restarts production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand

Hindalco Industries on Monday said it has restarted production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand. Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area.....

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section of

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section ofpeople BJP working president J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019