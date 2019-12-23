REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
SPORTS-SALARIES Barcelona are best paid sports team in the world - study
Barcelona have retained their position as the world's best paid professional sports team while National Basketball Association (NBA) sides took seven out of the top 10 places this year, a study by research body Sporting Intelligence has revealed. MOTOR-F1-FERRARI
Ferrari extend Leclerc's contract until 2024 Ferrari put their long-term faith in Charles Leclerc on Monday by extending the 22-year-old's contract for five more years until the end of 2024.
FOOTBALL-NFL Ravens grab AFC top seed, but NFC up for grabs
The Baltimore Ravens wrapped American Football Conference’s (AFC) top seed and home field advantage for the NFL playoffs by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-15 on Sunday but it will take out another week to sort out the National Football Conference (NFC). UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-ARS/PREVIEW (TV)
Arsenal preview their Premier League match against Bournemouth Arsenal Football Club news conference to preview Thursday’s Premier League match at Bournemouth
23 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)
Manchester City preview their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers
23 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his side's top the table clash against Leicester City.
24 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/PREVIEW Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground 24 Dec
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Pre-test press conference
South Africa captain Far du Plessis speaks to the media before the first test against England at Centurion, which starts on Dec. 26 24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
