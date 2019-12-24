Left Menu
Ross' 26 points lead Magic over Bulls

Terrence Ross scored a team-high 26 points off the bench, and the Orlando Magic held on for a 103-95 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Aaron Gordon posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz had 13 points apiece.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points despite shooting 8 of 26 from the field. Tomas Satoransky had 20 points, and Lauri Markkanen scored 10 as Chicago wrapped up a four-game road trip with two wins and two losses. The Magic pulled ahead for good with 11:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. The score was tied at 83 before Ross drained a 16-foot jumper off an assist from D.J. Augustin.

Ross made a 3-pointer to increase the lead to five points with 9:31 to go, and Gordon added a basket to make it 90-83 with 9:09 left. The Bulls clawed within three points with 8:01 remaining but never got closer. Gordon capped the scoring with a dunk in the final minute.

Orlando entered the fourth quarter with an 83-81 edge. Ross hit a step-back jumper to boost the Magic's lead to four with 27.9 seconds left in the third quarter, but Satoransky responded by hitting a floater 6.9 seconds before the buzzer. Early in the third quarter, Chicago increased its lead to 60-54 on a 3-pointer by Satoransky. The advantage quickly dissipated as the Magic went on a 13-2 run to seize a 67-62 lead with 6:35 left in the frame.

The Bulls led 54-51 at the half. A driving layup by Evan Fournier evened the score at 40 with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter. The Bulls then pulled ahead with a 14-7 run that included two 3-pointers apiece by LaVine and Markkanen.

Orlando trimmed the deficit to three at the break after two free throws by Fournier and a basket by Isaac. The Magic improved to 9-6 at home. Chicago dropped to 6-10 on the road.

