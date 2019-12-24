Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Cricket-NZers expected to pack MCG for rare Boxing Day test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:31 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-NZers expected to pack MCG for rare Boxing Day test

More than 20,000 New Zealand fans are expected to throng the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday to watch their side play their first test at the iconic ground since 1987 when they face Australia in the second match of the three-game series. Cricket Australia said last week more than 16,000 tickets had been sold to New Zealanders based in Australia, while airlines have put on extra flights to ferry the thousands of fans across the Tasman Sea for the fixture.

Such has been the interest, officials said they were projecting a crowd in excess of 78,000 on the opening day of the traditional Boxing Day fixture, the largest attendance at the ground for a non-Ashes test. The significance of the clash lies not just in that Australia could clinch the series with a victory after winning the first match in Perth last week by 296 runs, according to former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith.

The match showed Australia now recognized their neighbors were worthy of playing high profile tests like the Boxing Day fixture in Melbourne and New Year's match in Sydney, which attract massive holiday crowds. "We've toured here but we seem to play the curtain-raiser not the main event," Smith told Australia's Fox Sports this week.

New Zealand has played 20 tests in Australia since 1987, none of which have been in the biggest cities of Melbourne or Sydney. "I think the All Blacks have probably played at the MCG more often than the New Zealand cricket side in the last 30 years and I think they're playing there next year.

"That's the irony of it, that the rugby side has played here more than the cricket side. It's just wrong." Despite the heavy defeat in Perth, New Zealand enter the match with optimism given they are likely to have pace spearhead Trent Boult back after he recovered from a rib muscle injury.

The 30-year-old would be a straight swap for the injured Lockie Ferguson and would bolster New Zealand's pace attack. Tom Blundell has already been confirmed as a replacement for the out-of-form Jeet Raval to open the innings.

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson will come in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, while coach Justin Langer has mooted the idea of taking five specialist bowlers into the match due to a pitch that has been batsman-friendly in recent years. MCG curator Matt Page, however, said on Monday the wicket, which is not the same as the one used in an abandoned first-class match earlier this month because it was considered dangerous, would be fair to both bat and ball.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's most advanced fighter jet crashes, pilot survives

Russian officials say a top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission but that its pilot bailed out safely. Russias United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement Tuesday that the Su-57 fighter came down during a training f...

IFCI mops up Rs 806 cr by selling stake in NSE so far

State-owned IFCI on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 805.60 crore so far by selling a stake in the NSE and is in the process of realizing the full amount. Earlier this month, the long-term infrastructure lender had informed exchanges about d...

Hon ble Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh Inaugurates Welcomhotel Amritsar - Member ITC s Hotel Group

The aesthetically restored century-old haveli to redefine regions tourism landscape NEW DELHI, Dec. 24, 2019 PRNewswire -- ITC Hotels recently announced the opening of Welcomhotel Amritsar. Honble Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder ...

Guj: Pro-CAA rally in Surat, CM to attend Ahmedabad event

Seeking to counter protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, Gujarat BJP leaders and government functionaries are taking part in rallies in support of the new law across all 33 districts of the state on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019