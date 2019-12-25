Left Menu
RHP Betances agrees to deal with Mets

  • Updated: 25-12-2019 00:40 IST
Right-hander Dellin Betances will remain in New York after the Mets announced Tuesday it has agreed with the reliever on a one-year deal with a player option for 2021. ESPN reported the deal will be worth a guaranteed $10.5 million and that it also will include a player vesting option in 2022. Betances also has appearances incentives that could take his 2020 salary to $13 million.

It was a 2019 season to forget for the 31-year old, who lost five months to a shoulder impingement, made one appearance and then was done for the year because of a partial Achilles tear. The four-time All-Star has a career 2.36 ERA over 358 appearance, all but one of which have been out of the bullpen. He has 621 strikeouts and 170 walks over 381 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

