Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers overtake Lakers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 09:52 IST
NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers overtake Lakers
Image Credit: Flickr

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening. Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and Paul George had 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting for the Clippers, who are 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

With 3.6 seconds to go and the Clippers up by three, Patrick Beverley blocked a LeBron James 3-point attempt. George then made two free throws to seal the outcome. Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 25 points off the bench for the Lakers, who have lost four in a row. They hadn't dropped consecutive games all season before the current skid. Anthony Davis scored 24 points, and James finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

Golden State Warriors 116 - Houston Rockets 104 Glenn Robinson III and Draymond Green each bombed in a pair of 3-pointers in a late flurry as Golden State rallied to stun Houston in San Francisco.

All five Golden State starters scored in double figures and the Warriors limited Houston to 16-of-51 shooting on 3-point attempts. Damion Lee paced the Warriors with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Green and D'Angelo Russell went for 20 points apiece, Robinson added 18, and Willie Cauley-Stein scored 10. Green grabbed 11 boards. The Rockets' Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 30 points, but he shot just 11 of 32 overall and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts as Houston saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.

Philadelphia 76ers 121 - Milwaukee Bucks 109 Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds -- his seventh game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds -- to lift host Philadelphia past Milwaukee.

Ben Simmons had 15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Sixers, who won their third in a row and tied a franchise record with 21 made 3-pointers. Tobias Harris scored 22 points and went 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Josh Richardson added 18 points, Furkan Korkmaz scored 16, and Al Horford had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 31 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, but he shot 8-for-27 and missed all seven 3-point attempts. George Hill scored 15 points for Milwaukee.

Boston Celtics 118 - Toronto Raptors 102 Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, and Boston ended Toronto's 34-game home winning streak against Atlantic Division teams.

Kemba Walker added 22 points for the Celtics, who have won four in a row and have captured the first two games between the teams this season. The clubs meet again in Boston on Saturday. The game was the first Christmas Day home game for the Raptors in their history. Fred VanVleet had 27 points for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row. Chris Boucher added a career-best 24 points, and Kyle Lowry contributed 14 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

We were stopped from offering Namaz at VC's lodge, former AMU Students Union president Salman Imtiaz

A group of students led by the former president of AMU Students Union, Mohd Salman Imtiaz were allegedly not allowed to offer prayers during a protest at the Vice-Chancellors lodge on Wednesday. When we were at the VCs lodge...the time to o...

How Australia's Ellyse Perry changed women's cricket this decade!

By Vishesh Roy Australias Ellyse Perry was named as one of the top cricketers this decade by Wisden and this accolade rightly sums up what the all-rounder has managed to do for womens cricket worldwide.Perry features in the list along Virat...

Barca and Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws

Barcelona, Dec 26 AP Even though Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to dominate like in past seasons, the two heavyweights are at the top of the Spanish league for the winter break. Lionel Messis Barcelona will head into 2020 with a two-poi...

ICC ranking is absolute garbage: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the International Cricket Councils ranking system, terming it as absolute garbage. India are currently ranked number one in ICC Test team rankings, followed by New Zealand, South Africa, En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019