Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia challenges WADA doping ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:03 IST
Russia challenges WADA doping ban

Moscow, Dec 27 (AFP) Russia on Friday formally contested a four-year ban from major sporting events over doping violations that President Vladimir Putin has condemned as "unjust," the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said. "In accordance with established procedure, today we have sent a package of documents to the World Anti-Doping Agency. The package contains a notice about disagreement with WADA sanctions," RUSADA director general Yury Ganus told reporters in Moscow.

Ganus, who has long argued for a major crackdown by Russia against doping cheats, warned that the legal challenge could backfire, however. The formal statement of disagreement with WADA will trigger an appeal process against the ban at the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ganus, whose rigorous stance puts him at odds with his own government and supervisory board, argues that Moscow needs to accept the sanctions and own up to its faults in order to be able to reform. He however said he was obliged to relay the position of the supervisory board.

He said he also sent a letter to WADA informing the anti-doping agency of his personal stance. "I regret to inform you that all my attempts, including attempts to introduce changes to the RUSADA notice, have failed," said the letter.

Ganus told AFP on Thursday that "it is practically impossible" to contest the WADA ban. WADA this month banned Russia for four years from major global events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data.

Under the sanctions, Russians will still be allowed to compete, but only as neutrals and if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what WADA believes was a state-sponsored system of doping. Putin has called the sanctions politically motivated, indicating a lengthy legal battle loomed.

He argued that the majority of Russian athletes were clean and should not be deprived of the right to compete under the Russian flag due to the actions of some individuals. - 'Considerable risks' -

======================== Ganus warned that contesting the doping ban could in fact make matters worse because CAS could make sanctions against Russia more severe.

"The risks are considerable," he told reporters. "First of all, it would be a public hearing," he said, adding that some officials could request that the Court of Arbitration for Sport toughen up rather than soften the punishment against Russia.

Speaking to AFP on Thursday, Ganus said his American and British counterparts could call for severe sanctions against Russia. "There is such a possibility," he said.

The suspension was handed to Russia over falsifying data from a doping testing laboratory that was handed to WADA earlier this year as part of a compliance re-instatement process. The significant extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, notably between 2011 and 2015, was revealed in an independent report by sports lawyer Richard McLaren, released in 2016.

The issue has dealt a colossal blow to the status of post-Soviet Russia as a major sports power after hosting events such as the 2013 World Athletics Championships, the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 World Cup. The Sochi Games later became notorious for the number of doping violations by prominent Russian athletes.

The doping scandal has also divided Russian sports stars, with three-time world champion high jumper Mariya Lasitskene calling for sports officials to be held to account over the ban. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

A tour helicopter with seven people aboard has gone missing in Hawaii evening, the US Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauais N Pali Coas...

VHP's 3 day central committee meeting begins in Mangaluru

The three-day central committee meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP started at Sangh Niketan Sabhagar in Mangaluru on Friday. The meeting began with the lighting of the lamp by Vishwaprasannateerthji Maharaj, Dharmadhikari Virendraji H...

Tata Motors partners Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi

Tata Motors on Friday said it has partnered app-based taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor electric vehicles EVs in the national capital. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January ...

Greek 'sinners' party scrapped after threats

Athens, Dec 27 AFP A party for sinners in a southern Greek town was cancelled this week after a poster depicting Jesus Christ with earrings and makeup sparked death threats, organisers said. The Christmas Eve party in a bar in the port town...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019