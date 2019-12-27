Left Menu
Solskajer slams festive fixture pile-up

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 21:06 IST
London, Dec 27 (AFP) Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the latest Premier League manager to complain about the "unfair" packed programme of fixtures over Christmas and New Year. United play their final league match of 2019 against Burnley on Saturday, just over 48 hours since competing a 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle.

Those matches form part of a sequence of seven games in 21 days that is hard to square with modern notions of rest and recovery. But such is the commercial appeal of the traditionally congested programme that change does not appear likely anytime soon, even though Jurgen Klopp, the manager of runaway leaders Liverpool said recently it was a "crime" for teams to have to play on both December 26 and 27.

"I don't think it is fair on the boys at all," said United manager Solskjaer. "I don't think it is fair to be expected to perform at the best of your level, both mentally and physically, 48 hours after you have played.

"But I think we are in the best position to perform on Saturday. One -- the game was over after 45 minutes. Two -- we are young," the former United striker added. "We have a great chance against Burnley to perform at the best level because our boys, when you are 23, which is the average age of the outfield starting players (against Newcastle), that will make it easier for us to recover than Burnley, for example. I think.

"They played until the end against Everton. We were done after 45 minutes and used the second half as recovery. "But it is not fair, especially when a game at Watford has just gone and there will be a game New Years' Day.

"Two games in three days is possible once in a while but not when it is as tight as this." The Norwegian, asked if English football might change its ways, replied: "You are a traditionalist country. You like your traditions. I can't see it being changed, no. But it should be."

As for how he coped during his playing days, Solskjaer jokingly said: "It was easy for me. I was on the bench all the time! I never played 90 minutes twice in three days. "Maybe I did one year. I scored against Villa and Ipswich. You have to look after yourself.

"You have to eat the right things, drink the right things, sleep well." AFP SSC SSC

