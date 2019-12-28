AC Milan signs Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan have announced the signing of Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a basis of free transfer and he will be staying with the club until the end of this season. The contract of the Sweden international has the option of being extended to another year.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I will fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," Zlatan said in an official statement. The 38-year-old has made a return to the club after earlier helping them to win the league title in 2010-11. He managed to score 56 goals for the Italian club across two seasons.

Zlatan's career began with Malmo Fotbollforening. He has also represented AFC Ajax, Juventus, FC Internazionale, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy. He has made a total of 788 appearances and has registered 473 goals.

Zlatan's deal is subject to medical and all regulatory processes. He will be in Milan on January 2, 2020 to take his medical and he will then join his teammates for his first training session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.