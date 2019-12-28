Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha rout Uttarakhand, secure third bonus-point win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cuttack
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 19:53 IST
Odisha rout Uttarakhand, secure third bonus-point win
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

The pace bowling duo of Basant Mohanty and Suryakant Pradhan shared eight wickets between them as Odisha trounced Uttarakhand by 10 wickets at home to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Ranji Trophy here on Saturday. This was Odisha's third bonus-point win in a row as they lead group C by with 21 points in their kitty, five points clear of second-placed Jharkhand.

A superlative 110 by man-of-the-match Shantanu Mishra helped Odisha secure a tall 117-run first-innings lead as Uttarakhand, resuming the final day on 54 for four in their second essay, folded for 195 in 52.1 overs at the DRIEMS Ground here. Suryakant Pradhan grabbed 5/63, while the experienced Mohanty, who had struck 6/17 in the first innings, claimed 3/76 en route to a match-haul of nine wickets to lead Uttarakhand's collapse.

Chasing a paltry 60, Odisha were steered home by Shantanu Mishra (29 not out) and Govinda Poddar (26 not out) after opener Debasish Samantray retired hurt on seven. Brief Scores

In Cuttack: Uttarakhand 117 and 195; 52.1 overs (Dhanraj Sharma 50, Dikshanshu Negi 40; Suryakant Pradhan 5/63, Basant Mohanty 3/76). Odisha 253 and 63 for no loss; 21.4 overs. Odisha won by 10 wickets. Points: Odisha 7, Uttarakhand 0. In Jamshedpur: Haryana 371. Jharkhand 408/5; 119.1 overs (Kumar Deobrat 161, Saurabh Tiwary 152 not out, Utkarsh Singh 48). Match drawn. Points: Jharkhand 3, Haryana 1.

In Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 460/5 declared; 94 overs. Assam 82/2; 29 overs. Match drawn. Points: Jammu and Kashmir 1, Assam 1. In Pune: Maharashtra 289 and 149/3 declared; 69 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 76, Satyajeet Bachhav 52 not out). Chhattisgarh 286. Match drawn. Points: Maharashtra 3, Chhattisgarh 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Cong leader Satav seeks revision of loan waiver GR

Congress leader Rajiv Satav on Saturday demanded that the Maharashtra government revise the Government Resolution GR on loan waiver for farmers. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state has announced loan waiver of upto...

Delhi Police constable shots self dead

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol here on Saturday, officials said. Parun Tyagi allegedly committed suicide at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan suspectedly over a family disput...

Death toll rises to 29 in Chile protests

At least one protester has died in the latest demonstrations in Chile, the National Institute of Human Rights NHRI confirmed Saturday, taking the overall death toll to 29 during months of unrest. Fridays rally took place in Santiagos Plaza ...

CAA-NRC: At Varanasi, Yogi asks officials to take strict action against rumourmongers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens. Holding a review ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019