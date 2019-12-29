The following are the top and expected stories at 1700 hours:

SPO-CHESS-LD HUMPY

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy becomes women's World Rapid champion Moscow, Dec 29 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy claimed the World Women's Rapid Chess Championship title after drawing the Armageddon game against Lei Tingjie of China here.

SPO-CRI-AKHTAR-KANERIA

Racist behaviour not part of Pakistan team's culture: Akhtar New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Asserting that religion-based discrimination has never been part of Pakistan cricket team's culture, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has clarified that only one or two of his teammates subjected Danish Kaneria to prejudice.

SPO-CRI-BHUVNESHWAR-INTERVIEW

Cannot put a timeline when I will get fit: Bhuvneshwar By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not sure when he will make a comeback to competitive cricket as it is yet to be ascertained whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia.

SPO-HOCK-COACHING 2nd HI Coaching Education Pathway to be held in February-March

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The second edition of the Hockey India (HI) Coaching Education Pathway will be conducted in February-March next year, the national federation said on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-CONFLICT Conflict complaint against Rangaswamy, Gaekwad rendered 'infructuous'

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has rendered the conflict of interest complaint against former cricketers and CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad as "infructuous" but the case involving Kapil Dev has still not been decided.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-RESCHEDULE

ISL reschedules six games in new year New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Indian Super League has rescheduled six matches of the ongoing 2019-20 season due to various factors.

SPO-YEAR-BOX

Many highs and few lows for Indian boxing in Panghal's year By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) History-making performances, quite a bit of selection drama on the sidelines and some ignominy due to big-ticket dope fails -- Indian boxing was all this and much more in an action-packed year dominated by pint-sized dynamo Amit Panghal.

SPO-YOG-JEREMY 'I am fulfilling my father's dream,' says Youth Olympic Games champion Jeremy

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Jeremy Lalrinnunga, first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, on Sunday said he is fulfilling his father's dream by representing the county in various senior weightlifting competitions.

SPO-CRI-DDCA-OMBUDSMAN Justice Deepak Verma appointed DDCA's new Ombudsman

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

