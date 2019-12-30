Left Menu
Smith, Warner congratulate Siddle for outstanding career

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner on Monday congratulated his teammate Peter Siddle for an outstanding cricketing career.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 08:37 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 08:37 IST
Australia pacer Peter Siddle. Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner on Monday congratulated his teammate Peter Siddle for an outstanding cricketing career. Siddle on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old pacer took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls. He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among all Australian bowlers and will be forever remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the 'Gabba in 2010.

He also represented Australia in 20 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.Taking to Instagram, Smith wrote, "Congratulations @petersiddle403 on an amazing international career. A consummate professional and one of the great team men." Opening batsman Warner wished good luck to Siddle for his future career.

"Congratulations big man @petersiddle403 on an outstanding career. Always the life of the change room and an absolute ripper of a bloke. Your work ethic and desire to keep getting better is infectious and admirable. Good luck with the rest of your career mate," Warner wrote on Instagram post. "Congrats on a brilliant career @petersiddle403 Exceptional bowler, big heart and the best teammate you could have. #PSiddy," Tim Paine tweeted.

Siddle will continue to play cricket at the domestic level, including for the Adelaide Strikers in this year's Big Bash League and for Victoria in the Marsh Sheffield Shield. (ANI)

