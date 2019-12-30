Sports News Roundup: Serena named AP Female Athlete of Decade

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo 2020 to take measures after asbestos found at venue: Asahi

Tokyo 2020 organizers will take "emergency countermeasures" after asbestos was found at the water polo venue for next year's Games after initially opting against treating it when it was discovered two years ago, Asahi newspaper reported on Monday. Asbestos, which was once widely used in fireproofing and insulation, has been linked to several health hazards including mesothelioma and other types of cancer.

NHL notebook: Sabres' Skinner out three to four weeks

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be sidelined for three to four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Skinner appeared to injure his right shoulder when he was involved in a collision with Boston's David Pastrnak in the third period of Friday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins. After getting up, Skinner left the ice and headed for the locker room. The injury occurred during the 27-year-old's 700th career game.

NHL roundup: Fleury hits milestone, Knights take Pacific lead

Mark Stone scored two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny also scored goals, and Shea Theodore tied a career-high with three assists for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Patriots stunned by Dolphins, Eagles win East

The New England Patriots were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, costing them a first-round bye in the playoffs, while the Philadelphia Eagles won the National Football Conference (NFC) East division on the final day of the NFL regular season. Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds left to earn the visiting Dolphins a 27-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens following their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Kitchens lasted just one year in charge, during which the Browns, who have not had a winning season in the past decade, went 6-10.

Serena named AP Female Athlete of Decade

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Decade by The Associated Press, as voted on by AP member sports editors and beat writers. Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, won 12 of those majors over the past decade -- no female player has won more than three over the same span -- including a run of four in a row from the U.S. Open in 2014 through Wimbledon in 2015, for her second self-named "Serena Slam." She also was the runner-up another seven times at major tournaments over the past decade, including four of the seven she has entered since returning to action after having a baby in 2017.

NFL: Vikes' ice-cool kicker Bailey nails $1 million bonus

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey slotted four field goals from four attempts on Sunday and while it was not enough to give his team the win over Chicago it did earn him a $1 million bonus, local media reported. Bailey's contract included the incentive for making more than 90% of his field goals during the National Football League (NFL) regular season and he entered the Bears matchup with 23 from 25 attempts.

NBA notebook: Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons

Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams. "I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more," he posted on Twitter. The 38-year-old "Z-Bo" was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2003-04 and made the All-NBA third team in 2010-11.

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin equals Vonn's record with World Cup slalom win

American Mikaela Shiffrin equaled compatriot Lindsey Vonn's record for most women's World Cup victories in one discipline after winning the 43rd slalom of her career in Lienz, Austria on Sunday. Vonn had set the mark in the downhill event before she ended an 18-year career last February and Shiffrin is now on 64 World Cup wins overall, moving one step closer to Vonn's all-time women's record of 82.

NBA roundup: Heat's Butler bests former team in OT

Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime against his former team, as the host Miami Heat recorded a 117-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. After Ben Simmons converted an alley-oop dunk to forge a tie at 116 with 18.3 seconds left in overtime, Butler was fouled on a jumper on the next possession. Butler misfired on the first attempt before sinking the second, and Tobias Harris failed to convert a 3-point attempt as Miami improved to 6-0 in overtime and an NBA-best 15-1 at home this season.

