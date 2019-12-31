Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Spin comes into play for England for second test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 21:54 IST
Cricket-Spin comes into play for England for second test

England are thinking of bringing a specialist spinner back into the line-up after going with an all-pace attack in their last two outings, coach Chris Silverwood said as they arrived in Cape Town for their second test against South Africa starting on Friday.

That means a seamer such as record wicket-taker James Anderson or Stuart Broad may be dropped for a contest expected to be played on a much flatter deck than the first test in Pretoria, which South Africa won by 107 runs inside four days on Sunday. It was a second successive test without a specialist spinner, as England went instead with seamers Anderson, Broad, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, and part-time contributions from captain Joe Root and Joe Denly.

South Africa is traditionally a seamers' paradise, but the home side went into the first test with spinner Keshav Maharaj, who despite not bowling many overs took two vital wickets in England's second innings. That helped check any hopes the tourists had of reaching the imposing target set them for victory. "We've got to look at playing a spinner at Newlands. We'll look through the records, what features where and who is going to have most impact on that game. We'll do our homework and go from there," coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.

Dom Bess, who played twice against Pakistan in 2018 and was recently at a spin bowling camp in Sri Lanka led by Rangana Herath, is likely to be the first choice despite only being called up for the tour as cover when a virus swept through the squad. This is because Jack Leach continues to struggle with the bug that laid low as many of 15 squad members since England’s arrival in the country on Dec. 14.

"It's been really a tough month or so for Jack Leach, having gone down in New Zealand as well," added Root. "It's really sad and really hard for him." Leach, 28, also spent time in hospital in New Zealand last month with gastroenteritis and has had Crohn's disease since he was a teenager.

"We're trying to manage that as best we can. We've got some very able back-up in Dom Bess and we've got Matt Parkinson as well as another option. We'll look at the surface and make our decision," the skipper added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. has no plan to evacuate embassy in Baghdad, more forces being sent to compound

The United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound by protesters and militia fighters enraged by American air strikes, U.S officials s...

MP: Six of family dead in elevator crash at farmhouse in Mhow

Six members of a family were killed and another injured on Tuesday evening when an elevator collapsed at a farmhouse near Mhow town, 25 km from Indore, the police said. The deceased were identified as Puneet Agrawal 53, his daughter Palak ...

Farmers of Amaravati write to President, urging to accord permission for mercy

Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pursuing a policy of revenge against people of the region by deciding ...

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019