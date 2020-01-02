Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL notebook: Pens' Guentzel out 4-6 months

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months following surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. The 25-year-old All-Star sustained the injury Monday when he fell awkwardly into the boards while scoring his 20th goal in the third period of the Penguins' 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators. NFL notebook: Browns fire GM Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday after failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of the front office. The decision to move on from Dorsey, 59, after two years comes two days after the Browns fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens. Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who in 1956 pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old. Larsen died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho, Andrew Levy, who represented the pitcher, tweeted Wednesday night. NBA roundup: Paul lifts Thunder past Mavs down stretch

Chris Paul scored 17 points -- including 13 in the final 4:31 -- to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 106-101 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. With less than three minutes remaining, the Thunder trailed by seven. But then Oklahoma City reeled off a 14-2 run -- fueled in large part by Paul -- to end the game. The win was the third in a row and seventh in the last eight games for the Thunder. Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the league said. Stern, the NBA's longest-serving commissioner before being succeeded by Adam Silver on Feb. 1, 2014, had been in serious condition after emergency surgery on Dec. 12 in New York following a sudden brain hemorrhage. ATP Cup kicks off revamped Australian season

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic - the top two men's players in the world - will kick off a revamped Australian tennis summer on Friday with the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup team event. The ATP Cup will see 24 nations contesting in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days for the first time and will give the top men's players a solid platform to prepare for the Australian Open. Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday and hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator. "After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country." Kids first, tournaments second, says comeback queen Clijsters

Four-times Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in picking the tournaments she plays to give her time to focus on her children. A mother of three, the 36-year-old Belgian announced plans in September to come out of retirement for a second time. But her return, initially scheduled for January, has been pushed back due to a knee injury. Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, with Kyrgios' hometown of Canberra experiencing its worst air quality and residents have been told to stay indoors. NHL fines Jackets coach Tortorella $20K for rant

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was fined $20,000 by the NHL for his comments regarding the officiating in his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The league also put Tortorella on notice that he was being assessed a conditional $25,000 fine. If he has another act of "similar inappropriate behavior" through Dec. 29, 2020, the NHL will collect the money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Protests against CAA 'mostly political': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as mostly political and asserted that no Indian will lose his or her nationality due to the newly enacted legislation. Shah also chal...

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints Special Officers for Disha

The state government on Thursday appointed Indian Administrative Service IAS official Dr Kritika Shukla and Indian Police Service IPS official M. Deepika, as Special Officers for implementing the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019. The Act is in...

36-year-old man killed after cluster bus hits his motorcycle in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was killed on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding cluster bus in Tilak Marg area on Thursday, police said. Manni Guglani, a resident of Shakarpur, was on his way to Gurgaon when the ...

Heritage Foods denies allegations of acquiring land in Andhra's Guntur through insider trading

Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday denied the allegations of acquiring land in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly through insider trading. The company is contemplating to initiate legal action against those who are making such false al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020