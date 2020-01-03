Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fit-again Bumrah shows his wares at nets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:33 IST
Fit-again Bumrah shows his wares at nets

Jasprit Bumrah started off from where he had left before being laid low by stress fracture as he bowled flat out at the India nets ahead of their first T20 International against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Closely monitored by team's support headed by Ravi Shastri, Bunrah hit the straps straightway, bowling with pace on a breezy winter evening even as theSri Lankan team decided to take rest for the day.

Bumrah was seen mixing up his deliveries as there were yorkers, variety of bouncers, bowling in tandem with Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube. He also did the single stump practice to get his channel right. After bowling every delivery, Bumrah was seen engaged in a discussions with the team think-tank as he continued the exercise for about 45 minutes.

The Indian fielding session was mainly about taking high catches with the likes of Kohli, Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer took turns under lights. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were not seen during India's optional practice.

Having missed competitive cricket for more than three months due to his lower back injury, the three-T20I series will mark the return of Bumrah in the New Year after achieving a some high points in a phenomenal 2019. From three Tests in 2019, Bumrah picked 14 wickets at an average of 13.14 including two five-wicket hauls -- both against the West Indies in North Sound and Kingston, becoming the only Asian bowler in history to bag five-fors in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. He also had 25 wickets in 14 ODIs during the year.

At the Sabina Park, Bumrah became only the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to record a hat-trick in the longest format. There's a rain forecast for the remaining two days but the Assam Cricket Association officials are confident of hosting the match.

"It's a T20 fixture and even if it rains in the morning, it will dry out by evening. Today also it rained in the morning but practice was not affected," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said. According to the local curator, there could be some dew towards the evening as the pitch wore a tinge of grass and was closely inspected by Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun.

The stadium has hosted two International matches, the last being an ODI on October 21, 2018 with India hunting down West Indies' 323 with eight wickets intact in a matter of 42.1 overs. In the solitary T20I here on October 10, 2017, India had lost to Australia by eight wickets in a low-scoring fixture that later made headlines with the team bus attacked by an angry mob on their return to the hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Macron urges restraint after Soleimani killing: French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged all parties to avoid any new escalation after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Iraq, the French presidency said.In a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir...

3 held in Noida with 105 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha

Three people have been arrested here while allegedly transporting over a 100 kg cannabis in a truck from Odisha to Delhi, police said on Friday. The suspects were held late on Thursday night during a checking at the T-Series roundabout unde...

Rebel BJP leader takes out rally against crimes against

Rebel BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman took out a rally in Agartala on Friday against crimes against women in Tripura, which was joined by thousands of people. Speaking at a large gathering, Barman said that his programme was completely apoliti...

How BJP is going to give registry to residents of unauthorised colonies, questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on how it was planning to give registry papers to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital without changing the land use. How are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020