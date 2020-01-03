Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai aim to continue winning streak as they face ATK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:54 IST
Mumbai aim to continue winning streak as they face ATK

Hosts Mumbai City FC would be aiming to continue their unbeaten streak, but are likely to face perhaps their toughest challenge when they play ATK FC in an Indian Super League game here on Saturday. Mumbai registered their first 'home win' against laggards Hyderabad FC (2-1) when the two sides met at the Mumbai Football Arena last Sunday, with Modou Sougou scoring a brace.

The Jorge Costa-managed team is unbeaten in the last six games and would take confidence from their win against Hyderabad. Currently, the hosts are fourth on the points table, while their opponents ATK are comfortably placed at the second spot with 18 points.

The winning side will get three points. All eyes would be on Sougou, who finally delivered for his coach and broke his goal-less stint.

If he fires on all cylinders, then it will be tough for ATK defence. Apart from Sougou, it would be interesting to see whether their top-goal scorer Amine Chermiti (four goals), benched in the game against Hyderabad as he was coming from an injury, makes a comeback or not.

Mumbai's key mid-fielder Paulo Machado is out for the entire season owing to an injury. In his absence, others like Diego Carlos, Gabonese Serge Angoue, Mohamed Larbi, Mohammed Rafique, Rowllin Borges and Raynier Fernandes will have to step up and deliver.

Carlos had a good outing against Hyderabad and would want to continue it. Mumbai, however, need to improve their defence.

Their goal-keeper Amridner Singh conceded a goal in their last game, but saved many. In the 10 games he has played, Singh has only two clean-sheets, a concern for the team management.

Costa said they were prepared for any situation. "It's not the first time we are playing against them.

Yes, it's true that it's different when the opponent team has a different system. Also, they don't play all the games with three at the back, sometimes they play with four. "So, we must be prepared for both situations and we are," he said.

On the other hand, ATK are coming to the contest after going past defending champions Bengaluru FC 1-0 in Kolkata. The visitors have strong strikers like Balwant Singh, Edu Garcia, David Williams and Roy Krishna, who can challenge any defence and Mumbai would be no exception on their given day.

In fact, Krishna has eight goals to his name this season itself, while Williams has five and Garcia has three. ATK defenders like Anas Edathodika, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee among others will man the line and they would have to be on their toes to thwart the Mumbai attack.

Their custodian Arindam Bhattacharja, who has five clean-sheets to his name, would be keen on adding one more to the list. ATK coach Habas described Mumbai as a talented opposition.

"I think that Mumbai City is a very talented opponent. They play in a manner in which it is possible to create problems in defence because they have good strikers, good wingers and they are strong in defence.

"But I think that we have to use our chances to pick up three points," Habas said, adding they will miss the services of their defenderAgus Garcia, who is injured..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

NBA players, refs to honor Stern with band on uniforms

NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honoring former commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday. The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including...

Iraqi parliament to hold extraordinary session on Sunday -statement

Iraqs parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to discuss the U.S. air strike in Baghdad which killed Irans Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, it said on Friday.Prime Ministe...

Timeline: U.S.-Iran relations from 1953 coup to 2020 commander killing

Iran promised harsh revenge after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Irans elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East. The U.S. said the strike was aimed at ...

UPDATE 4-Judges struggle over Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical about broad legal arguments by President Donald Trumps administration seeking to block a former White House lawyer from testifying to Congress as part of the impeachment effort against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020